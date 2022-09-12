8.38% volatility in Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) stock priced at $1.82, up 1.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. SWVL’s price has ranged from $1.42 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -375.70%. With a float of $45.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 606 workers is very important to gauge.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Swvl Holdings Corp. is 61.67%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -17.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Swvl Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

The latest stats from [Swvl Holdings Corp., SWVL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.79 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0533.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 183.10 million, the company has a total of 118,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,350 K while annual income is -141,420 K.