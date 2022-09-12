8.53% percent quarterly performance for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) stock priced at $18.69, up 5.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.87 and dropped to $18.69 before settling in for the closing price of $18.68. ZIP’s price has ranged from $13.78 to $32.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -97.20%. With a float of $26.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.26, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is -1.25.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ZIPRECRUITER INC. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 42,058. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 2,441 shares at a rate of $17.23, taking the stock ownership to the 68,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,787 for $16.88, making the entire transaction worth $30,165. This insider now owns 70,724 shares in total.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

Looking closely at ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.68. However, in the short run, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.17. Second resistance stands at $20.61. The third major resistance level sits at $21.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.81.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.13 billion, the company has a total of 118,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 741,140 K while annual income is 3,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 239,940 K while its latest quarter income was 13,110 K.