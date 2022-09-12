A look at Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.98, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.25 and dropped to $34.84 before settling in for the closing price of $34.65. Within the past 52 weeks, BAC’s price has moved between $29.67 and $50.11.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.70%. With a float of $8.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 210000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 830,524. In this transaction Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of this company sold 18,407 shares at a rate of $45.12, taking the stock ownership to the 281,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $48.22, making the entire transaction worth $106,091. This insider now owns 36,817 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.97% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of America Corporation, BAC], we can find that recorded value of 41.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 49.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.42. The third major resistance level sits at $35.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.36.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 278.42 billion based on 8,035,239K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 93,851 M and income totals 31,978 M. The company made 25,219 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,247 M in sales during its previous quarter.