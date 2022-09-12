A major move is in the offing as Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) market cap hits 888.29 million

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $9.17, up 11.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.125 before settling in for the closing price of $8.86. Over the past 52 weeks, OII has traded in a range of $8.56-$18.20.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.20%. With a float of $98.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

The firm has a total of 8500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.13, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 218,052. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $8.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $11.22, making the entire transaction worth $39,286. This insider now owns 113,980 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 17.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.50. The third major resistance level sits at $11.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.49.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 888.29 million has total of 100,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,869 M in contrast with the sum of -49,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 524,030 K and last quarter income was 3,720 K.