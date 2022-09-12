Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) average volume reaches $14.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.10, soaring 10.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.425 and dropped to $24.00 before settling in for the closing price of $23.70. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $13.64 and $176.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $215.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

The firm has a total of 2552 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM], we can find that recorded value of 9.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 15.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.98. The third major resistance level sits at $29.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.27.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.85 billion based on 289,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 364,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -186,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.