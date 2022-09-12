Alcoa Corporation (AA) with a beta value of 2.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $50.40, soaring 7.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.07 and dropped to $50.27 before settling in for the closing price of $48.86. Within the past 52 weeks, AA’s price has moved between $39.56 and $98.09.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 347.00%. With a float of $173.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.08, operating margin of +19.01, and the pretax margin is +9.64.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,133,761. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 28,326 shares at a rate of $75.33, taking the stock ownership to the 54,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for $78.19, making the entire transaction worth $102,970. This insider now owns 33,484 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 10.75.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Looking closely at Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 26.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.51. However, in the short run, Alcoa Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.70. Second resistance stands at $54.79. The third major resistance level sits at $56.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.10.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.79 billion based on 179,925K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,152 M and income totals 429,000 K. The company made 3,644 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 549,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.