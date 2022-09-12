American International Group Inc. (AIG) 20 Days SMA touches 0.91%: The odds favor the bear

September 09, 2022, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) trading session started at the price of $54.75, that was 1.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.31 and dropped to $54.75 before settling in for the closing price of $54.33. A 52-week range for AIG has been $48.40 – $65.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 257.40%. With a float of $759.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $790.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36600 employees.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American International Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 18,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 720,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 720,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs sold 17,000 for $54.01, making the entire transaction worth $918,170. This insider now owns 45,444 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.80% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American International Group Inc. (AIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Looking closely at American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.03. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.32. Second resistance stands at $55.59. The third major resistance level sits at $55.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.20.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are 760,416K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.31 billion. As of now, sales total 52,057 M while income totals 9,388 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,441 M while its last quarter net income were 3,036 M.