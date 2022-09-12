AMPE (Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 2.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 09, 2022, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) opened at $0.09, higher 2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Price fluctuations for AMPE have ranged from $0.08 to $1.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.80% at the time writing. With a float of $209.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.64%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Looking closely at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE), its last 5-days average volume was 21.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1289, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3720. However, in the short run, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0970. Second resistance stands at $0.1002. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1034. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0906, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0874. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0842.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Key Stats

There are currently 226,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -17,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,070 K.