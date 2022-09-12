B2Gold Corp. (BTG) last year’s performance of -6.68% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 09, 2022, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) trading session started at the price of $3.43, that was 1.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $3.43 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. A 52-week range for BTG has been $2.91 – $5.07.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.80%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.61, operating margin of +39.31, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward B2Gold Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 66.64%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 15.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 32.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Looking closely at B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG), its last 5-days average volume was 13.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. However, in the short run, B2Gold Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.51. Second resistance stands at $3.53. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.39.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

There are 1,063,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.68 billion. As of now, sales total 1,762 M while income totals 420,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 381,990 K while its last quarter net income were 37,800 K.