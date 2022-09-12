Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) with a beta value of 1.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $8.298, up 8.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.12 and dropped to $8.21 before settling in for the closing price of $8.24. Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has traded in a range of $4.38-$30.06.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -269.00%. With a float of $77.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY], we can find that recorded value of 30.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 21.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 211.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 189.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $10.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 658.86 million has total of 79,958K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,868 M in contrast with the sum of -559,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,463 M and last quarter income was -357,670 K.