Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) volume exceeds 12.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 09, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $0.32, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $0.31 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 331.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 13.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 40.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6728. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3286. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3342. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3203. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3174.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 509,431K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 165.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled 4,600 K.