Can Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) drop of -14.05% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $8.95, up 10.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $8.89. Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has traded in a range of $5.54-$24.71.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $41.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.65, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 199,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 73,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $256,500. This insider now owns 45,000 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

The latest stats from [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.51 million was superior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 195.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.52. The third major resistance level sits at $11.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.56. The third support level lies at $8.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 395.28 million has total of 44,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,602 M in contrast with the sum of 18,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340,400 K and last quarter income was 1,200 K.