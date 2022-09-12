Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.94% last month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $3.54, up 3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.76 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $2.13-$15.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.70%. With a float of $258.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.86%, while institutional ownership is 14.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) saw its 5-day average volume 8.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.76 in the near term. At $3.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. The third support level lies at $3.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.44 billion has total of 479,979K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 86,230 K and last quarter income was -1,631 M.