Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is 14.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 09, 2022, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) opened at $0.91, lower -7.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for CYBN have ranged from $0.39 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.50% at the time writing. With a float of $91.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.88 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.68%, while institutional ownership is 10.86%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was better than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7392, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8499. However, in the short run, Cybin Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9256. Second resistance stands at $1.0131. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0659. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7853, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7325. The third support level lies at $0.6450 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

There are currently 167,780K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 152.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -53,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,220 K.