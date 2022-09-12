Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) volume exceeds 56.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $1.96, up 71.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Over the past 52 weeks, DMS has traded in a range of $1.05-$7.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 122.90%. With a float of $21.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +2.68, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Media Solutions Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 67.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 1,853. In this transaction Fmr. Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,597 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 99,577 shares.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

Looking closely at Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS), its last 5-days average volume was 12.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 241.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.88. However, in the short run, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.44. Second resistance stands at $2.67. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.38.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.91 million has total of 62,103K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 427,940 K in contrast with the sum of 2,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,200 K and last quarter income was -6,980 K.