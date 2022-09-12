First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.85% last month.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.96, soaring 3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.05 and dropped to $7.79 before settling in for the closing price of $7.79. Within the past 52 weeks, AG’s price has moved between $6.31 and $14.67.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -400.00%. With a float of $236.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.76 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 12.48%, while institutional ownership is 35.52%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

The latest stats from [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.75 million was inferior to 6.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.22. The third major resistance level sits at $8.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.70. The third support level lies at $7.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.11 billion based on 262,765K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 584,120 K and income totals -4,920 K. The company made 159,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.