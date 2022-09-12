Ford Motor Company (F) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.60, plunging -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.70 and dropped to $15.32 before settling in for the closing price of $15.47. Within the past 52 weeks, F’s price has moved between $10.61 and $25.87.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.30%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 183000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], we can find that recorded value of 60.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 77.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 79.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.86. The third major resistance level sits at $16.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.88.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.19 billion based on 4,020,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 136,341 M and income totals 17,937 M. The company made 40,190 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 667,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.