Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) last year’s performance of -44.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 09, 2022, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) opened at $3.87, higher 10.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $3.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Price fluctuations for GOL have ranged from $2.74 to $8.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $168.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14290 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.28, operating margin of -53.22, and the pretax margin is -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.12 million, its volume of 2.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.35 in the near term. At $4.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.57.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

There are currently 198,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 643.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,377 M according to its annual income of -1,338 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,790 K and its income totaled -579,340 K.