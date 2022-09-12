Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.49 million

September 09, 2022, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) trading session started at the price of $4.30, that was 5.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $4.27 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. A 52-week range for HLX has been $2.47 – $5.78.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -612.70%. With a float of $142.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.21 million.

The firm has a total of 1327 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.28, operating margin of -7.12, and the pretax margin is -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

There are 151,729K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 631.18 million. As of now, sales total 674,730 K while income totals -61,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 162,610 K while its last quarter net income were -29,700 K.