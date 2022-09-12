Investors must take note of Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) performance last week, which was 19.90%.

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) stock priced at $2.27, up 11.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. HUT’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $16.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -368.30%. With a float of $161.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +27.93, and the pretax margin is -38.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 6.84%, while institutional ownership is 19.99%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -41.84 while generating a return on equity of -21.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

The latest stats from [Hut 8 Mining Corp., HUT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.89 million was superior to 9.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.49. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. The third support level lies at $2.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 529.29 million, the company has a total of 194,394K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,650 K while annual income is -58,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,340 K while its latest quarter income was -68,970 K.