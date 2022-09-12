Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) last year’s performance of 18.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.13, soaring 2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.195 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. Within the past 52 weeks, ITUB’s price has moved between $3.54 and $5.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.20%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100600 employees.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Looking closely at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB), its last 5-days average volume was 34.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 46.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.21. Second resistance stands at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.04.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.94 billion based on 9,800,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,259 M and income totals 4,959 M. The company made 12,448 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,515 M in sales during its previous quarter.