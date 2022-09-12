JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) is -20.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $1.1707, down -11.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $0.9917 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, LLL has traded in a range of $1.11-$7.16.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -293.70%. With a float of $3.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.40, operating margin of -27.47, and the pretax margin is -33.47.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of JX Luxventure Limited is 49.36%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -63.08 while generating a return on equity of -87.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -293.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JX Luxventure Limited’s (LLL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.23

Technical Analysis of JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, JX Luxventure Limited’s (LLL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9752. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3361 in the near term. At $1.6422, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8144. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8578, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6856. The third support level lies at $0.3795 if the price breaches the second support level.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.60 million has total of 5,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,000 K in contrast with the sum of -37,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,254 K and last quarter income was -1,131 K.