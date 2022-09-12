KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) soared 3.56 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $18.32, up 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.69 and dropped to $17.905 before settling in for the closing price of $17.41. Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has traded in a range of $7.31-$25.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110082 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of -0.75, and the pretax margin is +1.37.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

The latest stats from [KE Holdings Inc., BEKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.64 million was inferior to 14.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 84.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.99. The third major resistance level sits at $19.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.94.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.47 billion has total of 1,191,224K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,672 M in contrast with the sum of -82,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,057 M and last quarter income was -278,930 K.