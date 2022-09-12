Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) to new highs

September 09, 2022, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) trading session started at the price of $22.84. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.10 and dropped to $22.83 before settling in for the closing price of $23.00. A 52-week range for IBN has been $16.36 – $23.08.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

The firm has a total of 103010 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ICICI Bank Limited stocks. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.50% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN], we can find that recorded value of 7.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.25. The third major resistance level sits at $23.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.58.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

There are 3,481,055K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.60 billion. As of now, sales total 21,110 M while income totals 3,365 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,098 M while its last quarter net income were 959,990 K.