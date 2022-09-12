Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) to new highs

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.84, soaring 24.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.25 and dropped to $9.09 before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. Within the past 52 weeks, INM’s price has moved between $5.82 and $59.25.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.20%. With a float of $0.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 9.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 12,659. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 14,160 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 59,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $7,276. This insider now owns 44,843 shares in total.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -157.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Trading Performance Indicators

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -5.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

Looking closely at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 38425.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.53. However, in the short run, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.15. Second resistance stands at $15.28. The third major resistance level sits at $17.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.83.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.24 million based on 651K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,200 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.