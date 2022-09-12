Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) posted a 13.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $8.95, up 8.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.54 and dropped to $8.92 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has traded in a range of $5.61-$23.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 73.00%. With a float of $225.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 229,582. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.18, taking the stock ownership to the 980,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Director bought 59,950 for $8.34, making the entire transaction worth $500,253. This insider now owns 112,596 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Looking closely at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.93. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.72. Second resistance stands at $9.94. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.48.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.13 billion has total of 349,615K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,940 K in contrast with the sum of -237,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,930 K and last quarter income was -95,240 K.