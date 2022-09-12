Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume exceeds 346.45 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 09, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.628, lower -7.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6356 and dropped to $0.5281 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.52 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -536.60% at the time writing. With a float of $411.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) saw its 5-day average volume 153.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 86.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8673, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3102. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6236 in the near term. At $0.6833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7311. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5161, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4683. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4086.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 509,294K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 310.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -59,470 K.