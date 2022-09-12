No matter how cynical the overall market is, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) performance over the last week is recorded 5.12%

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $95.12, soaring 2.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.01 and dropped to $95.06 before settling in for the closing price of $93.79. Within the past 52 weeks, AMAT’s price has moved between $82.67 and $167.06.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.40%. With a float of $857.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $864.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.23, operating margin of +31.22, and the pretax margin is +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 895,000. In this transaction SVP, CLO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $89.50, taking the stock ownership to the 83,169 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 15,000 for $86.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,294,500. This insider now owns 93,169 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.9) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.39% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.0 million, its volume of 5.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.33 in the near term. At $98.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.43.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 80.69 billion based on 860,309K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,063 M and income totals 5,888 M. The company made 6,520 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,606 M in sales during its previous quarter.