No matter how cynical the overall market is Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) performance over the last week is recorded 59.51%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $5.47, up 10.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.19 and dropped to $5.46 before settling in for the closing price of $5.29. Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has traded in a range of $3.26-$25.30.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 42.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.30%. With a float of $64.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 471 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.71, operating margin of +48.58, and the pretax margin is -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.30% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 314.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.22 in the near term. At $6.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 339.40 million has total of 48,333K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 208,300 K in contrast with the sum of -57,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,480 M and last quarter income was -593,000 K.