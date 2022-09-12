No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) performance over the last week is recorded 12.00%

On September 09, 2022, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $1.37, higher 9.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $1.04 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 168.10% at the time writing. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 3.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4230, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0600. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2633.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 199,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 331.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,490 K according to its annual income of 22,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,820 K and its income totaled -141,920 K.