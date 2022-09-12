No matter how cynical the overall market is, KeyCorp (KEY) performance over the last week is recorded 5.54%

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $18.57, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.79 and dropped to $18.535 before settling in for the closing price of $18.49. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has traded in a range of $16.41-$27.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 108.60%. With a float of $928.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $932.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17262 employees.

KeyCorp (KEY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 122,575. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,362 shares at a rate of $22.86, taking the stock ownership to the 64,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Head of Digital Banking sold 9,632 for $24.80, making the entire transaction worth $238,874. This insider now owns 22,095 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.72% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KeyCorp’s (KEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Looking closely at KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), its last 5-days average volume was 8.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.24. However, in the short run, KeyCorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.79. Second resistance stands at $18.92. The third major resistance level sits at $19.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.24 billion has total of 932,471K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,561 M in contrast with the sum of 2,625 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,881 M and last quarter income was 533,000 K.