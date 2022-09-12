Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) with a beta value of 0.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $3.06, up 2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.22 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has traded in a range of $1.40-$3.35.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -414.50%. With a float of $195.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.73 million, its volume of 7.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.23 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.89.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 619.10 million has total of 193,459K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,080 K in contrast with the sum of -171,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,750 K and last quarter income was -3,950 K.