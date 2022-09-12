NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,420 K

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $0.18, down -13.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has traded in a range of $0.17-$0.77.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.30%. With a float of $42.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.73 million.

In an organization with 29 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,000. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 69,767 shares at a rate of $0.43, taking the stock ownership to the 73,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CFO bought 36,765 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,177. This insider now owns 127,461 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2932. However, in the short run, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1926. Second resistance stands at $0.2057. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2212. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1640, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1485. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1354.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.08 million has total of 53,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,420 K in contrast with the sum of -5,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,050 K and last quarter income was -2,160 K.