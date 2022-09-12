Now that American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s volume has hit 11.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.68, soaring 1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.31 and dropped to $10.5407 before settling in for the closing price of $10.58. Within the past 52 weeks, AEO’s price has moved between $9.94 and $29.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 261.60%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.19 million.

In an organization with 7200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.56 million. That was better than the volume of 6.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.28. However, in the short run, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.15. Second resistance stands at $11.62. The third major resistance level sits at $11.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.61.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 169,402K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,011 M and income totals 419,630 K. The company made 1,055 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.