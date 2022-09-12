Now that Grab Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 17.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $3.13, up 1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $3.08 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

In an organization with 8834 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 51.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.21. Second resistance stands at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.97.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.86 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,000 K while annual income is -3,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 321,000 K while its latest quarter income was -547,000 K.