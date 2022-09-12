Now that Micron Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 13.9 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

September 09, 2022, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $56.17, that was 3.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.68 and dropped to $56.17 before settling in for the closing price of $55.39. A 52-week range for MU has been $51.40 – $98.45.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 17.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.20%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.52, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Micron Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,059,450. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 16,600 shares at a rate of $63.82, taking the stock ownership to the 119,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for $76.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,600. This insider now owns 89,172 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.43) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.48% during the next five years compared to 84.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 24.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.91. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.02. Second resistance stands at $58.61. The third major resistance level sits at $59.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.00.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are 1,103,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.10 billion. As of now, sales total 27,705 M while income totals 5,861 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,642 M while its last quarter net income were 2,626 M.