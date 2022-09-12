Now that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 5.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.64, soaring 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.94 and dropped to $10.63 before settling in for the closing price of $10.39. Within the past 52 weeks, VIPS’s price has moved between $5.75 and $15.38.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 15.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.20%. With a float of $547.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $645.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.74, operating margin of +4.03, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.46%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.90 in the near term. At $11.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.28.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.60 billion based on 678,966K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,369 M and income totals 734,560 K. The company made 3,663 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 191,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.