Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) 20 Days SMA touches 0.47%: The odds favor the bear

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $4.62, up 7.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.895 and dropped to $4.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $4.03-$25.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 88.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -138.80%. With a float of $526.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 967,612. In this transaction President of this company sold 183,782 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 3,518,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CEO sold 82,288 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $433,246. This insider now owns 33,196,702 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 12.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.34. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.98. Second resistance stands at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.43.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.86 billion has total of 628,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,021 M in contrast with the sum of -662,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,198 M and last quarter income was -54,000 K.