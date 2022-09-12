Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 09, 2022, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) opened at $13.96, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.78 before settling in for the closing price of $13.63. Price fluctuations for PBR have ranged from $8.69 to $15.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.50% at the time writing. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45532 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) saw its 5-day average volume 25.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 32.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.91 in the near term. At $14.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.55.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are currently 6,522,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,966 M according to its annual income of 19,875 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,703 M and its income totaled 11,010 M.