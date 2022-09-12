Recent developments with Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

On September 09, 2022, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) opened at $7.81, higher 5.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.12 and dropped to $7.76 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. Price fluctuations for BLDP have ranged from $5.75 to $19.66 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -94.60% at the time writing. With a float of $251.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1367 workers is very important to gauge.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.03% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

The latest stats from [Ballard Power Systems Inc., BLDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.59 million was inferior to 4.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 48.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.35. The third major resistance level sits at $8.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.63. The third support level lies at $7.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

There are currently 298,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 104,510 K according to its annual income of -114,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,930 K and its income totaled -55,790 K.