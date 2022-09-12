Recent developments with Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.05 cents.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1489, soaring 15.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1834 and dropped to $0.1427 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, KTRA’s price has moved between $0.14 and $1.53.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -83.30%. With a float of $59.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1975, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3382. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1871 in the near term. At $0.2056, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2278. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1464, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1242. The third support level lies at $0.1057 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.58 million based on 65,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -38,300 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,356 K in sales during its previous quarter.