Regions Financial Corporation (RF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.05% last month.

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) stock priced at $22.36. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.525 and dropped to $22.19 before settling in for the closing price of $22.21. RF’s price has ranged from $18.01 to $25.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 141.90%. With a float of $929.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.00 million.

In an organization with 19673 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 612,505. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 33,327 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.01 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.64% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regions Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 78.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.85. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.43. Second resistance stands at $22.64. The third major resistance level sits at $22.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.97. The third support level lies at $21.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.75 billion, the company has a total of 934,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,605 M while annual income is 2,521 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,795 M while its latest quarter income was 583,000 K.