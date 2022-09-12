Stellantis N.V. (STLA) kicked off at the price of $13.41: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) stock priced at $13.31, up 2.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.43 and dropped to $13.30 before settling in for the closing price of $13.07. STLA’s price has ranged from $11.37 to $21.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.13 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 281595 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.67, operating margin of +10.61, and the pretax margin is +9.63.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V. is 24.66%, while institutional ownership is 54.43%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.11% during the next five years compared to 40.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stellantis N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.61 and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Looking closely at Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), its last 5-days average volume was 6.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V.’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.88. However, in the short run, Stellantis N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.46. Second resistance stands at $13.51. The third major resistance level sits at $13.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.20.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.01 billion, the company has a total of 3,132,827K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 176,778 M while annual income is 16,800 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,588 M while its latest quarter income was 1,565 M.