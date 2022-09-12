TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) last year’s performance of -89.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.89, soaring 16.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $3.87 before settling in for the closing price of $3.73. Within the past 52 weeks, PETZ’s price has moved between $1.70 and $188.00.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -46.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -442.10%. With a float of $2.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.39 million.

The firm has a total of 220 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 31.88%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 36.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 218.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.71. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.50.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.48 million based on 6,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,090 K and income totals -6,120 K.