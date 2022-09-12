The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 21,504 M

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $113.27, up 2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.525 and dropped to $113.19 before settling in for the closing price of $112.33. Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has traded in a range of $90.23-$187.58.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 170.70%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,090. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $119.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 226 for $132.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,945. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.43% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 168.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) saw its 5-day average volume 8.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 58.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $116.07 in the near term. At $116.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $118.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 204.78 billion has total of 1,823,058K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 67,418 M in contrast with the sum of 1,995 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,504 M and last quarter income was 1,409 M.