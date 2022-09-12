Under Armour Inc. (UA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.46 million

September 09, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) trading session started at the price of $7.90, that was 1.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.105 and dropped to $7.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. A 52-week range for UA has been $7.22 – $23.00.

With a float of $196.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Under Armour Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 13.66%, while institutional ownership is 74.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Under Armour Inc. (UA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.45 million, its volume of 4.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.08 in the near term. At $8.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.67.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are 455,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.86 billion. As of now, sales total 5,683 M while income totals 360,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,349 M while its last quarter net income were 7,680 K.