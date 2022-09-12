XPeng Inc. (XPEV) 20 Days SMA touches -18.86%: The odds favor the bear

On September 09, 2022, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) opened at $16.26, higher 2.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.56 and dropped to $16.00 before settling in for the closing price of $15.60. Price fluctuations for XPEV have ranged from $15.07 to $56.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $601.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $854.28 million.

The firm has a total of 13978 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.66, operating margin of -32.05, and the pretax margin is -23.05.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of XPeng Inc. is 6.79%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -23.17 while generating a return on equity of -12.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for XPeng Inc. (XPEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24, a number that is poised to hit -2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [XPeng Inc., XPEV], we can find that recorded value of 15.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, XPeng Inc.’s (XPEV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.76. The third major resistance level sits at $16.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.27.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Key Stats

There are currently 855,583K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,253 M according to its annual income of -753,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,110 M and its income totaled -403,230 K.