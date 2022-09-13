$1.25M in average volume shows that Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is heading in the right direction

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $41.39, soaring 3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.02 and dropped to $41.39 before settling in for the closing price of $41.07. Within the past 52 weeks, HOG’s price has moved between $29.80 and $44.46.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.70%. With a float of $145.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.73, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +15.35.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,002,628. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,750 shares at a rate of $38.94, taking the stock ownership to the 508,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,335 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $50,062. This insider now owns 1,335 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.07) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +12.18 while generating a return on equity of 30.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Looking closely at Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.09. However, in the short run, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.36. Second resistance stands at $44.00. The third major resistance level sits at $44.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.10.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.08 billion based on 146,162K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,336 M and income totals 650,020 K. The company made 1,469 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 215,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.