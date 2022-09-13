$1.84M in average volume shows that Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is heading in the right direction

September 12, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) trading session started at the price of $71.19, that was 4.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.65 and dropped to $71.17 before settling in for the closing price of $70.19. A 52-week range for COUP has been $50.54 – $259.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 40.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.50%. With a float of $75.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3076 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.62, operating margin of -33.59, and the pretax margin is -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupa Software Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 377,980. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 5,018 shares at a rate of $75.32, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s EVP Global Sales sold 290 for $58.08, making the entire transaction worth $16,842. This insider now owns 7,909 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.80% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.17 million, its volume of 5.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.43 in the near term. At $75.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.47.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

There are 75,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.42 billion. As of now, sales total 725,290 K while income totals -379,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 196,370 K while its last quarter net income were -81,470 K.