-16.67% percent quarterly performance for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) stock priced at $1.43, down -4.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4364 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. XXII’s price has ranged from $1.22 to $3.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.00%. With a float of $209.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.78 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.65, operating margin of -91.55, and the pretax margin is -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 8.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7245, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0836. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4076. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4652. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3212, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2924. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2348.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 283.78 million, the company has a total of 214,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,950 K while annual income is -32,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,480 K while its latest quarter income was -11,500 K.